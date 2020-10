Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, by two cents over the last week to $1.91 per gallon. That is nearly two cents less than one month ago and 40 cents less than one year ago.

In Martin, you can buy gas for $1.71 per gallon.

AAA-spokesperson Megan Cooper says that 90% of Tennessee gas stations now have prices below $2.00, and that Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation.