Tennessee’s average gas price of $2.37 per gallon is the 10th least expensive in the nation as gas prices appear to be trending cheaper.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says two weeks after drone attacks on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, the majority of Americans are seeing signs of gas prices trending cheaper.

Obion and Weakley Counties have the least expensive gas prices in West Tennessee, with the average price per gallon at $2.30 in Obion County and $2.31 in Weakley County.

Gas is $2.33 in Dyer and Henry Counties, $2.35 in Lake County, $2.37 in Carroll County, and $2.40 in Gibson County.