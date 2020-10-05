Tennessee’s average gas price this week is $1.94, up just a penny from last week.

Locally, Henry County has the lowest average gas price in West Tennessee at $1.85, with Carroll and Weakley Counties averaging $1.90 per gallon.

Dyer, Gibson, and Obion Counties’ average gas price is $1.92, with Lake County at $1.93.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says gasoline demand will likely see some declines in the coming weeks which should push pump prices cheaper throughout the month.

Cooper adds that, on average, September was the most expensive month at the pump for Tennesseans since March.