Gasoline prices have now fallen below $2.00 a gallon at many locations around the area.

In Union City, gasoline prices are averaging $1.97 cents a gallon for unleaded regular, joing several other cities in Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Tennessee, reports showed Hixon and Ooltewah with the cheapest gasoline price in the state at $1.86 cents a gallon, while several Memphis locations had a price of $1.89.

Locally, Martin and Dresden was listed at $2.08 and Greenfield $2.13.

In Western Kentucky, Sam’s Club in Paducah was listed at $1.94, with several locations in Mayfield selling gasoline at $1.99.

In Fulton, the price was listed at $2.08 and in Hickman it was $2.11.

Triple-A has reported that gasoline prices could drop even more before the start of the New Year.

