Tennessee gasoline prices continue to fall locally and state wide.

Triple-A reports showed a continued decline for 37 consecutive days, with a drop of 21-cents to an average of $2.18 a gallon.

Despite the fall, reports still show the price of gasoline at .14-cents a gallon higher than the same time one year ago.

Triple-A spokeswoman Megan Cooper said cheaper crude oil prices, and healthy stock levels, are pushing gas prices lower across the state.

The lowest price at the pump on Monday was in Sevierville at $1.85, with locations in Memphis at $1.91.

Locally, reports showed Paris with the cheapest price at $1.94, with Union City $2.01 and Martin $2.03.

In Kentucky, Somerset had the lowest price at the pump with $1.87, with Mayfield locations at $1.97 and Murray at $1.99.