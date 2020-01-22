Gasoline prices are now falling in Tennessee, but still remain much higher than last years average for January.

Triple-A reports said the state average for a gallon of self-service unleaded gasoline is now $2.32.

This is three cents lower than last week, but .32-cents higher than the same time period of 2019.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said motorists nationwide are now paying cheaper prices at the pump, as supplies outpace the Winter demand.

The lowest gasoline prices in Tennessee are in Smyrna and Old Hickory at $2.03 a gallon.

Locally, Union City prices are $2.22, with Paris locations at $2.13 and in McKenzie stations are charging $2.18.