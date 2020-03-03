A Georgia juvenile, traveling through McCracken County, was arrested on two counts of murder and arson.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies, and deputy U.S. Marshals, made the arrest of the 16 year old Candace Walton following a tip.

Reports said McCracken County authorities received information concerning a missing vehicle from the murder and arson site, indicating it may travel through their county.

After a surveillance was started on I-24, the vehicle and Walton were located at a Paducah gas station.

Reports showed the car belonged to Walton’s mother, 46 year old Tasha Vandiver, who is believed to be a victim in the fire.

Walton’s 21 year old brother, Gerald Walton, was confirmed as a victim of the arson.

Monroe County authorities say Candace Walton will be tried as an adult in the case.