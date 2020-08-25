A Georgia man is being held in the Weakley County Jail after he was found with a stolen car.

Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an abandoned vehicle on Highway 118 near Austin Springs Road and discovered it was reported stolen out of Douglas County, Georgia.

The vehicle had damage to the front and rear, both sides, and a flat front passenger tire where it had ran off the road and came to a stop in a ditch.

When the suspect returned to the car with a wrecker service, deputies took him into custody.

19-year-old Eliud Hernandez admitted to stealing the vehicle and that he was heading north to get away from Georgia.

Hernandez is charged with Theft of Property over $2,500.