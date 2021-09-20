Get Ready: First Day of Fall on Wednesday

Tuesday will be the last day of the Summer season, as Fall officially arrives on Wednesday.

Although the Ken-Tenn area has already had an early taste of Fall like temperatures, Autumnal Equinox will not officially arrive until 2:21 Wednesday afternoon.

During the equinox, the Sun passes the celestial equator, which will make Wednesday have the equal amount of both daylight and darkness.

After the arrival of Fall, darkness will begin to win out over daylight, with the Sun rising later in the morning and nightfall coming sooner.

The Fall season will remain in affect until December 21st, which is the first official day of Winter.