The countdown is on to the annual Obion County Fair in Union City.

This year’s event is scheduled for the 19th thru the 24th, with a special pre-fair day set for Saturday, August 17th.

Blake Laws, who serves as the fair boards 1st Vice President, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the local participation in the agriculture based event.

Laws highlighted some of the many new features for this years fair.

The Obion County Fair will again include the Opening Ceremonies and Hall of Fame induction, along with the Tyson Foods Community Feeding, the Truck and Tractor Pull, Demolition Derby, wrestling with Jerry “The King” Lawler, and the midway carnival.

The Fair Office will open Monday, August 5th at the fairgrounds, and pre-sale $10.00 admission tickets are on sale until August 18th.