A Gibson County man is charged with child abuse after a nine-year-old boy was hospitalized.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 31-year-old Tristan Newble turned himself in Monday night at the Gibson County Jail.

TBI agents, along with the Medina Police Department, began an investigation into the child’s assault after he was hospitalized on August 5th.

Investigators soon developed information that Newble was responsible for injuring the child at a home in Medina and a warrant for his arrest was issued for one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.

Newble is being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $200,000 bond.