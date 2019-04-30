The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and not-for-profit subsidiary Gibson Connect, have approved moving forward with Phase Two of their broadband buildout.

This phase will include zones that have met, or are very close to meeting their participation goals, which includes Trenton North, Trenton South, Humboldt and Gibson, Gadsden and Hornbeak.

Gibson Electric members are guiding the order of the broadband buildout by registering for high-speed internet service.

Company President Dan Rodamaker said a start date for construction has not been set, but a detailed engineering step of the buildout will begin.

Rodamaker said the company was still working on Phase One broadband project, which includes the areas of Dyer, Ridgely, Samburg, Tiptonville, Three Way and Medina.