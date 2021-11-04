Gibson Connect Reaches Broadband Milestone

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced a milestone for their broadband subsidiary.

Company officials say Gibson Connect recently connected their 10,000th subscriber, following their start-up in June of 2018.

Gibson Connect was formed in 2017, following the state legislature passage of the the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, and provides high speed fiber internet, phone and television service.

Charles Phillips, who serves as the Gibson Connect Vice-President of Operations, said employees and contractors have built almost 2,500 miles of fiber, with approximately 1,030 miles left to build.

Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect CEO Dan Rodamaker said the project has been a tremendous undertaking, with plans calling for access to all customers who are eligible.

Gibson Electric serves more than 39,000 homes and businesses in eight West Tennessee counties and four West Kentucky counties.