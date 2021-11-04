Gibson Connect surpasses 10,000 subscribers

Gibson Connect has connected its 10,000th subscriber.

Vice President of HR and Member Services Rita Alexander says the not-for-profit broadband subsidiary of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reached the milestone in October after being formed in 2017 following the passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act by the state legislature.

Construction of Gibson Connect’s broadband network started in June 2018 and since that time, Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect have worked steadily to provide the co-op’s member-owners with access to high-speed, fiber-based internet, phone and TV service.

According to Gibson EMC Vice President of Technical Services and Gibson Connect Vice President of Operations Charles Phillips, 2,495 miles of fiber have been build to date, with about 1,030 miles left to build.

Gibson EMC serves more than 39,000 homes and businesses in eight west Tennessee counties (Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Madison, Obion and Weakley) and four west Kentucky counties (Carlisle, Fulton, Graves and Hickman).