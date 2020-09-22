Gibson County and the town of Atwood are among five Tennessee communities receiving USDA loans and grants to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Gibson County Municipal Water District will use a $545,000 loan to construct a new water treatment plant in the Goat City area, as well as install automated read meters throughout the system.

The town of Atwood will us a $1.3 million dollar loan to fund water system improvements, including the construction of a new water supply well, rehabilitating equipment at the water treatment plant, and rehab of their existing 50,000-gallon elevated storage tank.

The other Tennessee communities receiving USDA funds are the cities of Tennessee Ridge and Crossville and the Holston Utility District.