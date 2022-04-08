April 8, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Gibson County deputies…

Gibson County deputies seize $32K in cash, meth, and firearm in arrest

Gibson County deputies seize $32K in cash, meth, and firearm in arrest

A Crockett County man is facing charges after Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies seized a weapon, drugs, and $32,000 in cash during a traffic stop near Trenton.

Anderson Allen Lee, of Alamo, was arrested Wednesday night by Deputies Jon Lancaster and Chris Jones after Gibson County Sheriff’s K-9 Ross conducted an open air search and gave a positive alert on the vehicle.

The deputies found 14 grams of meth, 14 grams of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and $32,000 in cash. It was also discovered that Lee is a convicted felon.

Lee is being held in the Gibson County Jail.

(photo: Gibson County Sheriff’s Office)

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology