Gibson County deputies seize $32K in cash, meth, and firearm in arrest

A Crockett County man is facing charges after Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies seized a weapon, drugs, and $32,000 in cash during a traffic stop near Trenton.

Anderson Allen Lee, of Alamo, was arrested Wednesday night by Deputies Jon Lancaster and Chris Jones after Gibson County Sheriff’s K-9 Ross conducted an open air search and gave a positive alert on the vehicle.

The deputies found 14 grams of meth, 14 grams of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and $32,000 in cash. It was also discovered that Lee is a convicted felon.

Lee is being held in the Gibson County Jail.

