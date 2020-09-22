A Gibson County felon will spend 17 years in federal prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute.

In Jackson federal court Friday, 58-year-old Jeffery Lee Davis, of Trenton, was sentenced to 210 months followed by four years of supervised release.

Davis was arrested in July 2017 after agents found Davis in his home weighing meth on a set of digital scales with two clear plastic bags containing 13 grams of meth in plain view.

Another clear plastic bag containing 14 grams of meth was found as agents searched Davis.

Davis later admitted that the drugs were his and that the offense was his “third-strike.”

The case was investigated by the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.