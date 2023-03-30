Gibson County man arrested on child sex charges

A Gibson County man is facing multiple sex charges involving a child following an investigation by the Rutherford Police Department, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, and the TBI.

On March 15th, authorities began investigating allegations of sexual assault against a child and discovered between 2008 and 2022, 41-year-old Carroll Simon Butler, of Rutherford, sexually assaulted young female family members.

TBI agents arrested Butler Wednesday on charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Rape of a Child, and Incest.

He’s being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.