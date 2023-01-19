Gibson County man charged in connection to house fire

A Gibson County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire Wednesday in Trenton.

TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says 58-year-old Wally K. Owens, of Trenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Arson.

Wednesday, the TBI and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire Department in investigating a house fire in the 100 block of Halliburton Street that resulted in the injury of a firefighter.

During the investigation, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set and that Owens was the person responsible for setting the fire.

Owens is being held in the Gibson County Jail on a $20,000 bond.