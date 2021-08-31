Gibson County man charged in double homicide

A Gibson County man is charged with murder in connection with a double homicide last week in Milan.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 20-year-old Frederick Yates, Jr., of Milan, was arrested Monday in Ringgold, Georgia.

The arrest stems from the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Diamond Love and 21-year-old Marcus Smith, Jr., whose bodies were found August 23rd at a home in the 100 block of Wilburn Nelson Road in Milan.

During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information identifying Yates as the person responsible for the deaths.

Yates is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Go Armed, and one count of Especially Aggravated Burglary.

The case was investigated by the TBI, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and the Catoosa County (GA) Sheriff’s Office.