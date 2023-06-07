Gibson County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

A Gibson County man is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation by the TBI and other law enforcement agencies.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Munoz, of Medina, was arrested Tuesday night for Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after the TBI, along with officers from the Medina Police Department and Homeland Security, executed a search warrant at his home on Stonecreek Lane.

Last month, the TBI received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), indicating that an individual, later identified as Munonz, was offering to trade child sexual abuse material on an online platform.

Munoz is being held in the Gibson County Jail.