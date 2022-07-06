Gibson County man indicted after discovery of child sexual abuse material

A Gibson County man has been indicted for possessing child sexual abuse material.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 55-year-old Kerry Wade, of Kenton, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging him with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

McAlister says the investigation began in April 2020, when TBI agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual abuse imagery.

In October of 2020, agents and deputies executed a search warrant at Wade’s home on Tyson Store Mason Hill Road in Kenton and seized multiple electronic devices, which were examined by TBI’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit.

Wade is being held in the Gibson County Jail.