June 15, 2022
Gibson County man indicted in girlfriend’s murder

Jamocus Jackson

A Gibson County man is being held without bond in the murder of his girlfriend.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 24-year-old Jamocus Jackson was taken into custody Sunday night after the body of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Shaylee Goins, was found in their home in the 200 block of A Street in Dyer.

Tuesday morning, the Gibson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson with First Degree Murder, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

The TBI, Dyer Police Department, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

