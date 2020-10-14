A Gibson County man is facing four years in federal prison on a firearm charge.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 27-year-old Michael Peoples, of Milan, has been sentenced to 49 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to information presented in court, on October 10, 2018, Milan Police officers found Peoples asleep at the wheel of a vehicle at a stop sign.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat. As a result of his prior felony convictions, Peoples was prohibited by federal law from possession of firearms or ammunition.

The ATF, West Tennessee Violent Crimes and Drug Task Force, and the Milan Police Department investigated the case.