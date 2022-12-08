Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge

A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan Police Department after a woman told officers that Ivory was beating on her windows and front door, demanding she let him in.

When Ivory was spotted walking near the home, he fled from officers, and while running, a pistol dropped from his waistband.

Ivory stopped to pick up the pistol, and then tried to throw it on the roof of the home. While throwing the gun, it discharged, and the bullet hit the side of the house.

The officers then attempted to detain Ivory, and while doing so Ivory picked up the gun. After other officers arrived on the scene, Ivory dropped the gun and was arrested.

Ivory had been previously convicted of a felony and was on federal supervised release at the time of this offense for illegally possessing two firearms on separate dates in February 2016.

As a result of his prior felony convictions, Ivory is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms and ammunition.