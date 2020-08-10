A Gibson County man is facing seven years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 37-year-old Michael Taylor, of Milan, was sentenced to 87 months followed by three years of supervised release.

Taylor was arrested May 20, 2019 when he arrived at a Milan home for an arranged sale of methamphetamine.

During a search, agents found 15 grams of meth, 69 grams of cutting agent, and over $2,200 in cash.

In Taylor’s vehicle, agents found nearly 70 grams of meth along with drug paraphernalia.

Taylor confirmed to law enforcement how he distributed the meth and that he owned the meth that had been seized.