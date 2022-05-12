Gibson County man sentenced to six years for unlawful possession of firearm

A Gibson County man is sentenced to six years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jt. says 38-year-old John Thomas Ward was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 80 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In March 2021, Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Milan Highway for a welfare check and a search of two vehicles at the home revealed a nine-millimeter pistol in a holster on the floorboard of one vehicle.

Ward was previously convicted on five separate occasions of Domestic Assault including one felony Aggravated Domestic Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

At the time, he was under an Order of Protection prohibiting him from being in the presence of a woman at the scene.

There is no parole in the federal prison system.