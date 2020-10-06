The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Tuesday that Dyer Industrial Park has been certified through the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program.

The 32-acre site at Dyer Industrial Park is the fifth certified site in Gibson County.

“The Select Tennessee Certified Sites program is a great asset to communities across the state,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “By creating shovel-ready sites, communities will be successful in attracting private capital investment and encouraging job creation. To date, companies have invested nearly $2 billion in projects locating on certified sites, accounting for 7,200 job commitments. We look forward to seeing the impact Dyer Industrial Park will have on Northwest Tennessee in the years to come.”

The Select Tennessee Certified Sites program has helped communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation since 2012. The program sets rigorous standards to give companies detailed and reliable information during the site selection process.

Last month, TNECD launched a new and improved certified sites directory, making it easier to search for vetted, shovel-ready sites across the state. New functionalities include improved filters, mobile access, location detail and more.

The Select Tennessee certification process ensures that each certified site meets high quality standards and are primed for development. Qualifications for certification include having at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, documented environmental conditions and geotechnical analysis, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access. TNECD has partnered with Austin Consulting to administer the certified sites program.

“We appreciate the time and effort made by the Dyer Industrial Development Board and the City of Dyer to achieve the Select Tennessee Certified Site designation,” said Jonathan Gemmen, Austin Consulting senior location consultant. “The property is cleared, flat, with all utilities adjacent, and served by an industrial grade access road. This designation shows site selectors and companies that this site is ready for near-term development.”