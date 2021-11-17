Gibson County woman facing multiple charges after disturbance at downtown Martin restaurant

A Gibson County woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance at a downtown Martin restaurant.

Forty-nine-year-old Quemond Lorell Shearer, of Humboldt, was arrested Saturday night at La Cabana after she allegedly threw a glass beer mug at another woman in the restaurant, hitting her in the face, causing cuts to her face.

Shearer also knocked other patrons’ food onto the floor and broke several plates and glasses.

While checking Shearer’s personal information, Officer Demarchio Lee learned she had an active warrant out of Dallas County, Texas.

Shearer is charged with Aggravated Assault, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct, Vandalism, and Fugitive from Justice.

Shearer is being held in the Weakley County Jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.