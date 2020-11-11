A Gibson County woman has repaid the State of Tennessee over $76,000 dollars after she was charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

A release from the Office of Inspector General says 43-year-old Dawn Williamson was arrested in July and sentenced in Crockett County, where she was charged in connection with failing to report her marital status and household income in order to obtain TennCare benefits for herself and her five children.

As of Tuesday, Williamson has repaid the state a total of $76,084 for benefits received while she was on the program.