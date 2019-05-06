Gibson County Lady Pioneer senior guard K.J. White signed to continue her basketball career with Freed Hardeman University on Thursday morning.

WBBJ reports that White was one of the leading scorers for 2019’s Class-A State Champions. She averaged 9.3 points per game, and shot 48% from the field. White is also known for her defense, and is one of the most elite defenders in the area.

White now joins another basketball program that is accustomed to winning, as Freed Hardeman always seems to find itself ranked among the best in the NAIA.