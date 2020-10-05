Gibson and Dyer Counties continue to lead Northwest Tennessee counties in total COVID-19 cases, while Obion County has the third-highest number of cases.

In the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, Gibson County has 1,821 total cases, with Dyer County reporting 1,520. Meanwhile, Obion County has 1,315.

Weakley County’s total case count is at 1,269, Carroll County at 974, Lake County at 935, and Henry County at 657.

In active cases, Gibson County reports 257, Dyer County 207, Obion County has 196, Carroll and Weakley Counties report 121 active cases, Henry County has 40, and Lake County reports 23 active cases.

Henry and Weakley Counties are the only Northwest Tennessee counties with a mask mandate, with Henry County’s mandate effective through Thursday and Weakley County’s mask mandate in effect through the rest of the month.