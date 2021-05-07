Gibson Electric Announces All Power Restored from Tuesday Morning Storm

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced all power has been restored following Tuesday mornings severe thunderstorm.

Rita Alexander, with Gibson Electric, released a statement Friday afternoon saying “we are pleased to share that WE HAVE 0 OUTAGES! It’s been a challenging week, but everyone has been awesome! We thank our members for your patience and encouragement. We thank our employees for your hard work and dedication. And we thank Pickwick Electric, Southwest Tennessee Electric, Forked Deer Electric, West Kentucky Rural Electric and Service Electric for your expert and much appreciated help!