Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and its not-for-profit subsidiary Gibson Connect, have announced Phase III of their broadband buildout.

Reports said the Phase III work will begin in Rutherford, Kenton and Newbern, after these zones met their participation goals.

Gibson Electric President and CEO Dan Rodamaker said the start date for the project has not been set, but board approval will enable the beginning of the engineering step of the buildout.

Reports said Gibson Connect provides its internet service through Gibson Electric’s substations, meaning the fiber network must be built from the substation to the zone before Gibson Connect can begin construction in the zone.

Reports said the Phase 1 project for broadband is completed, with work currently underway on the Phase 2 project.

Gibson Electric plans to provide high-speed internet service over a five year period to all eligible members, which will cover a 3,100 mile area.