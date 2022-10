Due to the potential for stormy weather on Tuesday, the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has moved their Tiptonville customer event.

Company officials have changed their Tiptonville Membership Appreciation Event to the Ellington Hall, on Boyette Road in Tiptonville.

Plans call for the membership event to run from 11:00 until 1:00, with bar-b-que lunches served and the registration for a $100 bill credit.