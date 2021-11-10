Gibson Electric, CoBank, Contribute to Hickman County Library

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and CoBank, are partnering to contribute a total of $5,000 to the Hickman County Economic Development Authority.

Reports said the donation will benefit the Hickman County Memorial Library, by helping it transition to a community learning hub.

The contribution will assist in the purchase of educational resources for interactive exhibits, customized kiosks, artifacts and other items.

Dan Rodamaker, the President and CEO of Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect, said he was grateful for CoBank, who annually provide “Sharing Success” matching grants to non-profits to improve quality of life in communities.