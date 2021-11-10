November 10, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Gibson Electric, CoBank,…

Gibson Electric, CoBank, Contribute to Hickman County Library

Gibson Electric, CoBank, Contribute to Hickman County Library

Back row, left to right are Gibson EMC VP of Economic Development and Community Relations Emily Sullivan; HCEDA Vice-Chairman Dr. Rick Canty; HCEDA board members Kory Naranjo and Steve Bradberry; and Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker. Second row, left to right are Library Board Chairman Jetty Pyle; HCEDA Administrative Assistant Norma Pruitt; and HCEDA board member Yvette Thomas. Front row, seated, HCEDA Executive Director Greg Pruitt.

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and CoBank, are partnering to contribute a total of $5,000 to the Hickman County Economic Development Authority.

Reports said the donation will benefit the Hickman County Memorial Library, by helping it transition to a community learning hub.

The contribution will assist in the purchase of educational resources for interactive exhibits, customized kiosks, artifacts and other items.

Dan Rodamaker, the President and CEO of Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect, said he was grateful for CoBank, who annually provide “Sharing Success” matching grants to non-profits to improve quality of life in communities.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology