Gibson Electric Corporation Continues to Repair Damaged Systems

The Gibson Electric Corporation reported 26 outage locations and just under 4,000 homes and businesses without power on Sunday night.

The outages are located along the paths of Friday night’s destructive tornadoes that effected Obion, Lake, Dyer, Gibson, Fulton and Hickman County.

Barry Smith, the Vice-President of Engineering and Operations said hundreds of poles were broken by the tornadoes, which means pole replacement, stringing electric lines and replacing damaged fiber internet.

While multiple other utility companies have arrived to assist Gibson Electric, CEO Dan Rodamaker said the work was still a “painfully slow process”.