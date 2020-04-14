The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has been awarded their third broadband grant since 2018.

Utility officials say almost $704,000 has been awarded through the State’s Broadband Accessibility Grant Program.

The funding will help build a fiber optic network to make high speed, fiber based internet service available in parts of Obion County.

Gibson Electric President Dan Rodamaker said the grant will be used to serve the area west of the town of Obion and around Highway 183, with plans to go ahead and build out a fiber-to-home-network to the entire Obion Zone.

Plans call for engineering to start in late summer, with the actual building of the main fiber line to begin before the end of this year.