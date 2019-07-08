The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has issued a warning to customers concerning a scam.

Rita Alexander, the Vice-President of Human Resources and Customer Services, is urging members to be aware of a message, or picture, stating it is the Gibson Electric company.

The message, or picture, states the individual has been randomly selected to spin and get an unclaimed reward.

Ms. Alexander said this is a scam, and she urges anyone who receives such a message to not click “okay to start”.

The scam is an attempt to capture personal identifications and information, or money from the targeted victim.