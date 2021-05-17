Gibson Electric Corporation to Help Households With Internet Payments

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced funding to help households with internet payments.

Gibson Connect is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission to offer the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

This temporary program helps households struggling to pay for their internet service during the pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Program will provide up to $50 a month for eligible homes.

The eligibility requirement includes one household member who receives a free or reduced price school lunch; households with income below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or one who received a federal Pell Grant this year.

The program will expire when all funds are depleted, or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end of the COVID-19 health emergency.