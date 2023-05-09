Gibson Electric Crews Continue Work on Outages Caused by Overnight Storms

Storms in the Ken-Tenn area last night resulted in power outages for the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation.

Communications Vice-President Rita Alexander said 1,438 homes and businesses were first effected by the storms in Obion and Lake County, along with Fulton and Hickman County.

Crews have worked through the night to restore the service, with some additional outages reported this morning.

Gibson Electric crews are continuing to address the outages in the effected areas.