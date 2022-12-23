December 23, 2022
Gibson Electric Crews Still Addressing Power Outages in Northwest Tennessee

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation members from the twelve-county northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky service area have experienced outages since last night.

The outages have been caused by wind and the extreme cold temperatures.

Crews have been working continuously to restore power, but at this time 662 members remain without power across the eight county coverage are in Tennessee.

Service has been restored to everyone in Kentucky.

 

