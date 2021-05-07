Gibson Electric hard hit by storms again Thursday

Thursday afternoon’s severe storms struck the southern part of Gibson Electric Membership Corporation’s 12-county service area, hitting south Gibson County, north Madison County, and Crockett County the hardest.

The outage number hit 6,482 around 7:00 Thursday night, but Gibson EMC’s crews along with those from Southwest Tennessee Electric and Service Electric have restored service to all but 662 members now.

Unfortunately, there are currently 29 outage trouble spots and it is likely to be a prolonged outage for some Gibson EMC members.

“When Thursday’s storm hit we were finally finishing up the last of the outages from the severe weather that pounded the northern part of our service area early Tuesday morning,” said Barry Smith, VP of Engineering and Operations. “At its peak, we had 10,500 members without power in Lake and Obion counties in Tennessee and in Fulton County in Kentucky. That storm left about 130 broken poles, downed lines and other damage,” he said. “Our employees and those of our sister utilities have worked extremely hard and put in long hours trying to restore service from Tuesday’s storm. True to form, they have continued working diligently to now take care of our members in Gibson, Madison and Crockett counties.

“It’s hard for our employees to go home when we have members who are without power, but it’s critical for them to get some much needed rest,” said Rita Alexander, VP of HR and Member Services. “They perform extremely dangerous work and we cannot jeopardize their safety,” she said.

“Our crews will be back to work early Friday morning and they will restore service to all of our members as quickly as they safely can,” Smith said. “We are very sorry for the inconvenience of the extended outage and we appreciate our members’ patience and support.”