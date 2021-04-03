Gibson Electric Holds Drive-Thru Annual Meeting in Troy

The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation recently hosted their 84th annual members meeting on the parking lot at Obion County Central High School in Troy.

This year’s event was organized as a drive-through format, with members presented a gift, pre-packaged snacks and bottled water.

During the business meeting, Board Chairman Steve Sanders introduced the board members, including the newly elected Jim Turner, of Yorkville, and Bruce Kimbell, of Clinton.

Dan Rodamaker, President and CEO of Gibson Electric, told those in attendance that more than 8,000 homes and businesses were connected to high-speed internet.

During his speech, Rodamaker said the co-op has been applying for, and has been awarded about $7.5 million dollars in grants in Tennessee, with hopes of being successful in Kentucky with grant applications in 2021.