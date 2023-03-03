Gibson Electric Making Progress on Multiple Weather Related Power Outages

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation now has 4,592 members’ homes and businesses without power and 118 outage locations.

The outages are spread across our 12-county service area.

We appreciate the 3 four-man crews from Service Electric, the 2 four-man crews from Cruse Electric and our own employees who are working diligently to restore service to everyone.

Unfortunately, the damage is so widespread and extensive that we expect this may be a multi-day outage.

We are still working, but if you are currently without power and must have it for a medical or other reason, you may want to make alternative accommodations.