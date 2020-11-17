A member of the Gibson Electric Corporation has been honored for his work in establishing a fiber network in their 12 county service area.

The Fiber Broadband Association recently awarded Charles Phillips with the “Dr. Charles Kao Award for Community Broadband”.

Phillips is the Gibson Electric Vice-President of Technical Services and Gibson Connect Vice-President of Operations.

The award recognizes individuals, organizations and companies that honor Dr. Kao’s innovation by connecting communities with state-of-the-art fiber optic technology.

Reports said during his time with Gibson Electric, Phillips has worked with neighboring utilities to create an interconnected regional fiber network that connects 20 distribution systems.