The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will be hosting an event for their Tiptonville customers.

Gibson Electric officials say the “Member Appreciation Event” will take place on Tuesday from 11:00 until 1:00 at the Service Center.

All utility customers will be served a free bar-b-que or beef brisket sandwich, along with chips and drinks.

The company will also present customer giveaways and will have registrations for door prizes.

Gibson Electric hosts the events annual to show appreciation of the not-for-profit, member owned and member controlled cooperative.