The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced changes due to COVID-19.

Utility officials say all lobbies will be closed for walk-in traffic effective today, with drive-in windows open from the hours of 7:30 until 4:00.

Community rooms will also be closed as of today.

Due to the possible financial hardship for families created by the pandemic, staff members will be working with members facing disconnection on a case-by-case basis to make payment arrangements.

Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect will continue to respond to outages and answer telephone calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

President Dan Rodamaker said the company is monitoring guidance from the Center for Disease Control, along with state and federal officials, to do what is possible to contain the spread of the virus, while working to take care of both the members and employees.

Rodamaker also urged members to be aware of possible scams, such as calls to threaten disconnection, demanding immediate payment and asking for banking and other information.