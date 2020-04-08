The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation has announced plans to donate $10,000 to food banks in their 12 county service area.

The donation is being made to help their members and communities who are in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gibson Electric CEO Dan Rodamaker said the utility provider has reached out to school administrators, county mayors, county judge executives, and Development District administrators, to understand how they could best help their members and communities.

The donation will be distributed among more than a dozen food banks, with donation amounts based on the number of Gibson Electric members in each of the areas.

Rodamaker said supporting food banks was a meaningful way to help strengthen their communities, while also being a good neighbor during this difficult time.