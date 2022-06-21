Gibson Electric Membership Corporation Awarded Grant for Internet Buildout

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has awarded the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation a grant for internet buildout.

The award of over $4.6 million dollars will help build a broadband infrastructure to make high-speed, fiber-based internet service available to 1,763 customers in Kentucky.

Gibson Electric and Gibson Connect President and CEO Dan Rodamaker said they are excited to receive the funds from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Program.

Rodamaker said members desperately need high-speed, fiber-based internet service, which will provided opportunities for education, healthcare, jobs, entertainment and more.

Plans call for the start of construction in mid-July, after receiving the grant parameters and signing the grant contract.

Rodamaker said Gibson Electric has already invested $3.9 million dollars in its Kentucky service area, with a total investment of $15 million dollars.